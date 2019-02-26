Mother thankful son unharmed after high-speed chase shooting

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police say one of the cars shot at during the high-speed chase Saturday that ended in Josephine County had a young child in it. One of those bullets hit the boy’s car seat.
Luckily, he wasn’t hurt but the incident still terrified the unsuspecting family.
The mother, Ashley Williams, declined an on-camera interview Monday saying she’s still processing everything that’s happened in the last couple days.
In a Facebook post though, Williams described what happened Saturday night and shared pictures of where the bullet struck her child’s car seat. She says that she was on her way home with her husband and son Leviathan. Both were sleeping in the back seats.
After the suspect began shooting, Williams found a bullet had gone through her door and lodged itself in the threads of the car seat inches from her son.
Williams says she’s thankful her son is alive and that her family is safe. She says she also would recommend no other car seat but a Graco 4Ever DLX, the car seat her son was using at the time.
