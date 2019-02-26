Home
New developments in trial of man accused of killing young woman

New developments in trial of man accused of killing young woman

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —  New developments in the trial of a man accused of killing a 23-year-old Ruch woman back in 2016.

35-year-old Todd Wilcox is accused of killing Alexis Lynn Stormo on the 400 block of Tumbleweed Trail.

Last week, the prosecution brought in several witnesses including one who testified Todd Wilcox had bruises and other marks on his hands consistent with being in a physical altercation.

Stormo was severely beaten, according to prosecutors.

Monday, the defense brought in their own witnesses including a neighbor and close friend of Stormo’s who NBC5 News interviewed in February.

In court today, he said he saw Todd Wilcox’s brother, Shane, cleaning up blood in Stormo’s room which is not where police investigated the crime taking place.

“There was blood everywhere and Shane was trying to clean it up,” said James Fuson, neighbor and close friend of victim Alexis Lynn Stormo.

Defense attorney Elizabeth J.C. Baker: “And how was he doing that?”

“…With a squirt bottle and some hot water,” said Fuson.

Fuson further testified Shane Wilcox told him “Alexis had an accident.”

Stay with NBC5 News for more updates on the trial, which could end this week.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »