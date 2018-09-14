Motorcyclist dead after crash in rural Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – A motorcyclist died after a collision on a remote forest road in Siskiyou County.
The California Highway Patrol said on September 12, 44-year-old Amber Roberts was on a Forest Service road driving away from her residence in a truck that was reportedly stolen. When she was roughly half-a-mile from Humbug Creek Road, her truck collided with a man riding a dirt bike in the opposite direction.
According to CHP the man, idenfied as 47-year-old Yreka resident Ronald Kistle, was wearing a motocross helmet that covered his face. He sustained a fracture to his leg. It’s believed he was responsive immediately after the crash.
Because of the lack of cell phone coverage, Roberts drove away to get help.
Eventually, a call for assistance was relayed to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the scene of the crash, Kistle was dead.
Roberts, who had an outstanding warrant, was taken into custody for driving a stolen vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.