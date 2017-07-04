Home
Motorcyclist killed in Medford crash

Medford, Ore. – A motorcyclist is dead, the victim of a crash on Garfield Street in Medford.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday of a motorcycle that had crashed into a tree on Garfield Street near South Pacific Highway.

Crews rushed to area but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

Medford Police have identified the deceased victim as 54-year-old Michelle Silva. Officers expressed their “deepest sympathies to the friends and family.”

A witness told police Silva was traveling at “a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.

