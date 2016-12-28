Mount Ashland accident follow up

Ashland, Ore., — Following up tonight, we’re learning more about yesterday’s ski accident at Mount Ashland.
NBC5 was there when a Jacksonville teen was flown to a local hospital after suffering a fall on the slopes.
Tonight, we’re told that teen is back home with her family, and recovering from a concussion.
That incident was one of three at Mount Ashland yesterday.
Ashland Fire and Rescue says, its crews see accidents on the mountain all the time.
“Many times as much as you try to say yes this day we’re gonna go up there, sometimes things don’t happen and then sometimes on great condition days it’s the busiest day you get” said Battalion Chief, Kelly Burns.
Burns says the best way to prevent injury on the slopes is to take safety precautions like wearing a helmet and not taking on a trail you can’t handle.