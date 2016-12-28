Home
Web Extra: Read the applications for Jackson County Sheriff

Central Point, Ore.- As NBC5 first reported, six people have filed applications to fill Jackson County Sheriff Corey Falls’ position for the next two years. Among the candidates are a former Sheriff, several current and former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employees and a former law enforcement officer from Utah. You can read more about the candidates and their qualifications here.

The application packets submitted by the candidates include cover letters, resumes and recommendation letters. Click on the following links to read why each candidate thinks they are the best choice to fill the position:

Application- William Froehlich

Application- Ian Lance

Application- Danny Penland

Application- Robert Sergi

Application- Nathan Sickler

Application- Mike Winters

 

