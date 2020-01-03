Man who tried to unlawfully remove three girls from G.P. school sentenced

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man who tried to unlawfully pull three girls out of a Grants Pass school was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
On October 23, 2018, staff members at Allendale called police saying Christopher Cane Stout tried to remove three girls from class. Stout wasn’t approved to remove the girls from school, so staff called the girls’ parents. The parents knew Stout but didn’t know why he was trying to pick up the students. Stout left the school alone.
After an investigation, police determined Stout was trying to pick up the girls with the intent of engaging in sexual contact with at least one of them. Two of the girls were 10 years old, the other 8.
Stout couldn’t be found immediately after the incident, police said. But eventually, with the assistance of Central Point police, Stout was located and arrested.
This past October, Stout pleaded guilty to online sexual corruption of a minor and attempting to commit a Class A felony.
On January 3, 2020, Stout was sentenced to 16 months in prison with 104 months of post-prison supervision. He was also required to register as a sex offender.