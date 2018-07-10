Starbucks ditches plastic straws

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) – Pretty soon, you won’t be able to sip that Starbucks iced coffee or frappuccino through a plastic straw. The coffee giant says it’s getting rid of all plastic straws by 2020.
The phase-out elimination was announced Monday. Starbucks will replace the straws with new lids that have a raised lip for sipping. Some have described the new lid as an adult sippy cup.
Starbucks will also have eco-friendly straws made from paper or compostable plastic.
The company says the change will eliminate more than a billion plastic straws per year.