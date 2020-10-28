Mt. Ashland announces season pass rollover/refunds

ASHLAND, Ore. — Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Mt. Ashland Ski Area announced a new plan to allow people who purchased season passes to get a refund or use the passes next ski season.
The ski area released the following statement on October 28, 2002:
Mt. Ashland recently announced significant changes to its operations for the upcoming ski season based on restrictions imposed on them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ski area managers detailed a plan that limits access to the lodge and the removal of several services such as food, retail, and the bar. The lodge access will be reserved for guests who are renting ski and snowboard equipment or checking in for ski school programs. All rental, ski school products, and day tickets will need to be purchased in advance. Ski area representatives have stated that season pass holders will have unlimited access to the slopes, and available day ticket inventory will be adjusted to address any crowding issues.
Despite the preferential treatment given to the season pass holders, the ski area managers recognize that not all visitors to the mountain will be able to use the mountain regularly due to the restrictions. General Manager Hiram Towle says, “When we first announced the change in our operations the overwhelming response was a positive one. People were just happy that we were going to open, and that we were prioritizing the safety of our guests and employees. We also heard from a good number of folks that they simply would not be able to use the mountain under the new restrictions. We listened to their stories, and fully understand that the changes don’t work for everyone, so we made sure those people had the option to choose not to be a pass holder this year.”
The rollover or refund option can be exercised by those who have already purchased their 2020-2021 Mt. Ashland season pass by submitting their request on the Mt. Ashland website season pass page: https://www.mtashland.com/season-passes/. All rollover and refund requests must be completed by midnight on November 30th.
Those still wishing to purchase a pass at a discounted rate can do so until October 31st online or at the business office at 693 Washington Street in Ashland which is now open from 9-5 Monday through Friday. Season pass pictures will also be taken at the business office during those hours. A new service window allows for an outdoor “limited touch” process for safety.