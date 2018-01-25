Mt. Ashland to open more than 1 month after projection

Mount Ashland, Ore. — The mountain was projected to open in early December, the lodge was newly renovated, staff was hired – it just needed snow. This week, it finally got it – and if you think the staff is pumped to open, the riders are even more so.
“Stoked. I am so excited, I can’t wait for tomorrow,” said a group of season pass holders at the mountain Thursday.
That’s a statement many Mt. Ashland riders can agree with. The mountain was projected to open Dec. 15. Unfortunately, weather didn’t agree.
“It’s been a long wait and we do thank our skiers and riders for their patience as we waited for mother nature – but we’re committed to pulling out all the stops and getting something running up here,” said Hiram Towle, general manager for Mt. Ashland Ski Area.
As of Thursday, the mountain reported 16 inches at the lower mountain and 26 inches at the base.
“We’re skiing,” said the group of season pass holders. This group was so excited, they couldn’t wait for lifts to turn. The group said they skinned up to the summit and took a couple laps around.
“Three laps in, it was deep, it was fun and there was a lot of powder,” they said.
“We’re just stoked to be able to get people out on snow,” Towle said.
“Today was amazing. Tomorrow will be the day to bring the kids fair enough,” the season pass group said.
More snow is expected through Thursday night and into Friday morning.
The mountain will only have two lifts open Friday, so it’s offering discounted lift tickets at $25. It’s also continuing its ‘Day Onesie’ tradition – wear a onesie, get a $20 lift ticket. The mountain officially opens at 9 a.m. Friday.