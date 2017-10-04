Mt. Shasta police investigate homicide/suicide

Mt. Shasta, Calif. – Police are investigating a homicide case in the northern California community of Mt. Shasta.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said someone called 911 just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to report two people injured from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Old McCloud Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Daniel Moll and 34-year-old Rena Moll dead. Two children at the home were uninjured. Police said they believe it was a homicide/suicide.
Police wrote, “The Mt. Shasta Police Department would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families as well as everyone else affected by this tragedy.”
No further information about this case has been released.