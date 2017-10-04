Phone scams continue to target Jackson County residents

Jackson County, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re still receiving reports of phone scams targeting Rogue Valley residents.
During the past week, deputies said mostly senior citizen victims have sent thousands of dollars to scammers who claim they’re collecting fines for missed jury duty or other legal matters. The number they call from is often “spoofed,” or made to appear as it if’s local. To further they’re purported legitimacy, scammers use names of current and retired sheriff’s office employees.
Scammers will also ask for payments to be made via wire, cashier’s check or gift cards – payment methods that are difficult to trace.
JSCO said they never call people to turn themselves in, pay fines or otherwise demand money. The agency wrote on a Facebook post about the scams, “To reiterate – we DO NOT call people to collect money for any reason. Please share this post and talk to friends and family who may not have access to this information.”