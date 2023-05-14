Mud Factor celebrates 12th annual event at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Hundreds of people showed up at the Expo on Saturday to run in the mud.

Mud Factor celebrated its 12th year at the Jackson County Fairgrounds by inviting families and friends to make some muddy memories as they ran their way through the 5K and 3K obstacle runs.

Organizers said that there is no such thing as first or last place in their runs, emphasizing people to have fun and work their way through the course at their own pace.

Participants went through mud pits, cargo climbs, and water slides while covering themselves from head to toe in mud before making it to the finish line.

