Multi-vehicle collision caused by driver eluding police

MEDFORD, Ore.– A multi-vehicle crash near downtown Medford caused road closures for several blocks and results in criminal charges for one driver.
Medford Police say 24-year-old Adrian Alex Enriquez eluded police during a routine traffic stop and his car collided with a van while running a red light at South Riverside Avenue and Fourth Street.
The collision caused the driver of the van to tip on it’s side and run into a light pole and electrical box. He was trapped in his vehicle for an hour until Medford Fire Department was able to release him.
The man was sent him to the hospital with non-life threatening conditions.
Three passengers were with Enriquez, two were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening conditions as well.
“He takes off at a high rate of speed and blows through the light here at Fourth and Riverside,” said Sgt. Brent Mak, Medford Police Department. “Gentleman in the white van was traveling northbound on Riverside, going through his green light – suspect t-bone’s into the side of him.”
Enriquez was not injured in the crash and has been lodged in the county jail on charges of eluding police, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person and assault.
Police say none of the injuries appeared serious. Traffic was diverted from Riverside and Fourth for several hours as crews worked to clear the wreck from the scene.