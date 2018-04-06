Home
Multiple agencies come together to help local “Sparrow”

Central Point, Ore.- A local high school is partnering with first responders to help support a child with a rare medical condition.

Five-year-old Bauer was born with a congenital heart defect.

The sparrow club, which provides financial and emotional support for children and their families in medical need took Bauer under its wing.

Now, Jackson County Fire District 3, the Central Point Police Department, and Crater High School are all helping raise awareness for Bauer and his family.

“It’s really a power message like ‘Hey, here is some support from the community,’” Central Point Police Det. Josh Abbott said. “People that don’t have to do something are doing something.

Friday through Sunday, Bobbio’s pizza in Central Point will donate 15 percent of purchases to Bauer.

“It makes us feel good, it makes the kid feel good, but I think the main thing is that it’s supporting a family that is in need,” Abbott said.

