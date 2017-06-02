Murder suspect arrested in Siskiyou County

Hornbrook, Calif. – A man accused of shooting and killing another man is behind bars in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Wagon Road early Friday morning.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and found the victim in medical distress.
SCSO said first responders tried to treat the victim at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.
Following a field investigation, 49-year-old Martin Todd Linville was arrested for murder.
The identity of the victim will not be released by law enforcement officials until family has been notified.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, investigators are working to determine whether alcohol or cannabis use was a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is urged to call SCSO’s 24-hour dispatch center at 530-841-2900.