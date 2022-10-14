Murder suspect held without bail in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local man charged in a Central Point murder, faced a judge for the first time today.

37 year-old Medford man Thomas Anthony Murphy II, was charged with second degree murder, among other charges.

Murphy was also charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Central Point.

Police said 38 year-old Nicolas Steven Davis died at the hospital after being shot.

The shooting happened on a gravel pullout near the Denman Wildlife Area in rural Central Point.

Murphy was taken into custody after attempting to elude police.

An Ashland Police officer deployed a spike strip on I-5 to stop his escape.

Aaron Lewis from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, “at the scene there was one of the victims vehicles, and there were shell casings…. and we have the victim’s report of the suspect and the firearm found in his vehicle.”

Murphy is being held without bail in Jackson County jail.

His attorney said they will wait 30 days to enter a plea.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still investigating additional leads.