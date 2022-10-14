Ashland City Council Candidate Forum kicks off this weekend

Posted by Jenna King October 14, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Ashland community will have a chance to weigh in on electing 3 city councilors.

The American Association of University Women Is hosting a non-partisan forum on Sunday. It’s happening at the Ashland High School theater, from 2 to 4.

This will be the only time voters will be able to see and ask questions of all 6 candidates, in one place.

“The folks from the city of Ashland do want to be involved, they do enjoy seeing the candidates and looking to see how one candidate performs and answers the questions versus the other ones,” said David Lane, forum organizer.

Tonya Graham is the only incumbent city councilor, participating Sunday.

Six candidates are running for 3 positions:

Position 2: Joy Fate and Tonya Graham

Position 4: Jill Franko and Robert Kaplan

Position 6: Jim Falkenstein and Eric Hansen

Jenna King
