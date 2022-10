ROSEBURG, Ore. – A local Native American tribe is encouraging people to get your Covid-19 shots. In fact, they’ll pay you to do it.

Cow Creek Public Health is offering gift cards to everyone who gets a Covid vaccine, a Covid booster or an additional dose.

You have to do it at the tribe’s clinic on Stephens Street in Roseburg.

Everyone who gets a shot will get a $20 VISA gift card.

Appointments are not required.

For more information, visit theĀ www.cowcreek-nsn.gov.