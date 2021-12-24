Myrtle Point H.S. student dies in crash

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Local high schoolers are mourning the death of one of their fellow students.

Oregon State Police said at about 4:47 a.m. Thursday, a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Broadbent was driving on Powers Highway a few miles south of Myrtle Point when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The teen driver was taken to Coquille Valley Hospital before being taken to Riverbend Hospital in Eugene with serious injuries.

The girl’s 15-year-old female passenger did not survive.

Myrtle Point School District 41 said the 15-year-old was a student at Myrtle Point High School.

The school opened a counseling office after the crash to provide a space for students and families to gather for support.

“This is a very tragic and unexpected loss, and we are all going to need to come together to support our students, and each other through this,” the district said.