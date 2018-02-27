N. California neighborhood evacuated after explosives found in home

HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. – A Redding -area elementary school had to be evacuated due to the discovery of a “large cache of explosives” found nearby.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said the entire neighborhood around 5747 Happy Valley road in Happy Valley, California was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The half-mile evacuation radius includes Happy Valley Elementary School.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is at the location investigating.
