DHS tries to help foster kids who are victims of sex trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – The Department of Human Services is ramping up efforts to help foster kids who are victims of sex trafficking. Caseworkers say it’s a problem they can’t ignore and they’re working with law enforcement to help identify all across the state.
The state agency said it trained around 2,000 child welfare workers to look for specific indication a child could be involved in sex trafficking. It’s brand new training that’s already being credited for helping more than two dozen youths in a matter of months.
Self-portraits of survivors hang on the walls of a northeast Portland safe-house. “They did some arts and crafts projects that represent who they are as people,” Shadowed outlines of unidentified youth all once sold for sex acts. They now find healing at the door to Grace Day Center. “It is a home inside and that’s our goal here.”
The non-profit exists to find a safe and loving family to sexually exploited children. Teens are often referred here by DHS caseworkers. It’s the latest way the state agency is working to connect trafficked youth with support services.
Child safety consultant Aimee Dickson said, “When we can coordinate our efforts among multiple community partners and agencies, we’ll have better outcomes for kids.”
DHS agreed to talk with FOX12 to shine a light on the issue of sex trafficking within the state’s foster care system. The state agency believes traffickers target foster kids because of their known vulnerability. “I would say, anecdotally, I’m having workers approach me about cases at least at very minimum once a week with a new case,” Dickson said. Those types of concerns ultimately led congress to pass Public Law 113-183. A federal act to address the trafficking of children in foster care.
The law also extends incentives to improve international child support and recovery.
“When the law was passed, the state of Oregon realized that there was a need to address this issue specifically here, because of the 1-5 corridor, because we have different laws around free speech in Portland and because there are more venues for kids to be exploited,” CSEC Coordinator Elizabeth Alston said.
