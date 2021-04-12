National Guard deployed to Minnesota suburb amid protests over Black man’s shooting

The man was identified by relatives and the Minnesota governor as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
His death is already sparking protests in Brooklyn Center, which is just 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest last May.
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington addressed the civil unrest in a news conference overnight. He also outlined how the National Guard, as well as state and local police, plan to patrol the area in the wake of the shooting and as the Derek Chauvin trial continues.
Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer said, “The purpose of the entire Operation Safety Net plan is to protect one’s ability to assemble and raise your voice and exercise your first amendment rights, but only in a way that’s lawful without damage to property and threat to others, others, the safety of other people.”