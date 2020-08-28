National Guard presence increases in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NBC) – There’s an increase in the number of National Guard members in Kenosha, Wisconsin following protests and unrest after the police shooting of a Black man.
Governor Tony Evers says the National Guard is in place to provide safety to those who want to peacefully protest, protect state buildings and other property and to support first responders and fire firefighters.
Protests and violent demonstrations began in Kenosha after a police officer shot 29-year old Jacob Blake seven times as they attempted to arrest him on Sunday.
Doctors say Blake is paralyzed from the shooting. It is unknown if that paralysis if permanent.