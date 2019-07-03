Navy SEAL acquitted on murder charge set free

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KNSD) – The Navy SEAL acquitted in the murder of a wounded ISIS fighter in Iraq is now a free man.
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher faced sentencing Wednesday. As part of his sentencing, Gallagher was forced to take a reduction in rank, pay a fine and spend four months behind bars.
Because he’s already served seven months in confinement, Gallagher got to go home.
The 40-year-old was cleared Tuesday of all but one charge: posing with the 17-year-old militant’s dead body.
“Even though he did not commit a murder, even though he did not do these shootings or anything else,” said Tim Parlatore, Gallagher’s attorney. “Yes, he made a mistake with these photos and that’s something every leader, every warrior should think about when they’re out there because it can have significant consequences.”
The teen was held captive under his care in 2017.
Gallagher’s defense attorneys say although they hoped for a more lenient sentencing, the acquittal is an overall victory.
“Eddie Gallagher is going to be retiring,” Parlatore said. “This has been a long and difficult process for him. He’s been exonerated of the most serious charges. It’s time for him to go be with his family.”
Part of Gallagher’s sentencing also includes a reduction in his pension, which his attorneys say they will continue to fight.