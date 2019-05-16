New choice for Medford superintendent expected soon

Home
MEDFORD, Ore.– The search for a new Medford School District superintendent may soon be over. According to the school district, they plan to announce the name of their final choice next week.

It’s still unknown who the finalists are but the district says the Medford School Board is on track to announce a new superintendent by the end of the school year.

According to the school district, the board chose to have a confidential search over a public one. The reasoning – it typically sees more candidates applying because some candidates might not want there current employer knowing they’re seeking another job.

The current superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, will finish out this school year before heading to Georgia for his new job. His last day will be June 30.

