New choice for Medford superintendent expected soon

MEDFORD, Ore.– The search for a new Medford School District superintendent may soon be over. According to the school district, they plan to announce the name of their final choice next week.
It’s still unknown who the finalists are but the district says the Medford School Board is on track to announce a new superintendent by the end of the school year.
According to the school district, the board chose to have a confidential search over a public one. The reasoning – it typically sees more candidates applying because some candidates might not want there current employer knowing they’re seeking another job.
The current superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, will finish out this school year before heading to Georgia for his new job. His last day will be June 30.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.