New dog park opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– A new dog park in Jacksonville is now open for dog owners and dog lovers to bring their furry friends.
The Waggin’ Tails Dog Park celebrated it’s grand opening Saturday morning, thanks to a partnership between the city and the non-profit, Jacksonville Waggin’ Tails Dog Park.
Located across from the skate park near the Jacksonville Cemetary, dog owners gathered to see the new park after waiting several years for the park to be built. The park is divided into play areas for both small and large dogs. It’s open every day from sunrise to sunset.
The park is considered a private park run with the help of the city. As such, the non-profit is still accepting financial donations to ensure on-going maintenance.
