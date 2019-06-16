Live horse racing returns to Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You don’t have to travel to the Kentucky Derby to watch a fun horse race! The seventh season of live horse racing kicked off in Grants Pass Saturday.
“Today is as good as it gets, there’s nothing like opening day,” Tag Wotherspoon, Director of Communications with Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association, said. “You could tell that there’s excitement in the air.”
The Grants Pass Downs will have live racing for nine days starting June 15th through July 7th.
“Horse racing is a slice of Americana, I mean it really is,” Wotherspoon said. “I mean the horses are tremendous athletes and then in addition to that it’s so interactive.”
People of all ages come out to place their bets.
“I just got done winning $11 on the first race,” David Breedlove, said. “I got into this almost 20 years ago. Came down with a friend and made a bet and won my first one on a horse that had the name blue.”
Parking is free. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. 1st race starts at 1:00 p.m. Admission is $4. Free admission for Dad on Sunday, June 16th.
For the full list of promotion days and more information, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]