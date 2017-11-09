Home
New highway signs to honor two veterans

New highway signs to honor two veterans

Local News , ,

Medford, Ore. – Two local marines killed in Vietnam are being honored with two signs in their memory on Highway 238.

Private James Rowden was killed in 1966 and his brother Private John Rowden was killed two years later.

The Rowden family is one of four families being honored in Oregon. Each of the families lost two sons and are known as, “Vietnam War Two Gold Star Families.”

The two signs will be placed across from each other to symbolize family.

“To symbolize two brothers standing together, in this case two marines, who were brothers who died in Vietnam,” Steve Bates said, committee on memorials and remembrance.

The signs should be up around November 15. The signs will be posted between mile marker 24 and 25.

Allison Ross

NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.

When she's not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison's motto: “Try everything once!”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics