New highway signs to honor two veterans

Medford, Ore. – Two local marines killed in Vietnam are being honored with two signs in their memory on Highway 238.
Private James Rowden was killed in 1966 and his brother Private John Rowden was killed two years later.
The Rowden family is one of four families being honored in Oregon. Each of the families lost two sons and are known as, “Vietnam War Two Gold Star Families.”
The two signs will be placed across from each other to symbolize family.
“To symbolize two brothers standing together, in this case two marines, who were brothers who died in Vietnam,” Steve Bates said, committee on memorials and remembrance.
The signs should be up around November 15. The signs will be posted between mile marker 24 and 25.