Upgrades coming to the Phoenix-Talent school district

Phoenix, Ore. – The Phoenix Talent school district is receiving a bond of 68 million dollars to upgrade facilities.

The bond was voted on Monday Nov. 6 with 54 percent of residents voting in favor of the measure.

Most of the upgrades are going to Pheonix High School. The Principal, Don Rugraff, said these are exciting times for the school and the community.

“At the high school it means a lot because it’s going to be a new building, a lot of the old building will be taken down,” Don Rugraff said.

Rugraff said the high school has a lot to update.

“First of all ADA is a big need for us in this building, security is a big issue, there is nothing energy efficient here,” Don Rugraff said.

Designing the new high school will take about a year. After that, construction is set up into three phases. Students will be in the new building in 2020, with construction complete in 2021.

