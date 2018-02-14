New hope for Missouri professor fighting deportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A Missouri chemistry professor fighting to stay in the U.S. was issued a stay of removal Monday just hours after a previous stay was denied.
Syed Jamal is an adjunct instructor at Park University and was living in Lawrence, Kansas when he was arrested outside of his home by ICE agents in late January.
A stay issued last week was denied by an immigration judge Monday morning, but the Board of Immigration Appeals granted a new stay of removal Monday afternoon.
Jamal was put on a plane to Bangladesh Monday morning but was removed from the plane when it landed to refuel in Hawaii.
Jamal will likely stay in federal custody at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center as his case gets reviewed.
Jamal’s attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, said that the Department of Homeland security didn’t notify her or Jamal’s family that he was being moved on Monday like they are supposed to.
“It’s outrageous,” said Sharma-Crawford. “To put a family through that, where they don’t know where a loved one is. It’s outrageous.”
Sharma-Crawford claims that Jamal was moved before the first stay was even denied.
