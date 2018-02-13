Home
New life for old Klamath Falls Police station

New life for old Klamath Falls Police station

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The former Klamath Falls Police station and jail are undergoing a major renovation.

Owner Mike Angeli is passionate about the old police station. He said, “It harkens back to my law enforcement experience, and I can honor law enforcement with the memorials, and the museum that I’m putting in here.”

Angeli plans to name the building in memory of fellow Riverside Police Officer Eric Thach. “He was shot and killed in a homicide investigation back in 1999,” Angeli explained.

The old jail upstairs will serve as a “grand hall,” while another room serves as a factory for natural soaps. A former detective area will serve as a youth hostel for visitors.

There will also be an outlet for Angeli’s business, “The Ledge.” He said, “We will have our kayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals based out of here since we’re one block away from the lake.”

According to Agneli, the renovation will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but he believes the result will be worth it. “It’s kind of like a little pet project that I’ve always wished for, and I have the ability to do now,” he said.

Angeli purchased the old police station from the city in 2016 for a $1,000 bid.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics