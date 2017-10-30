New marijuana grow restrictions in Josephine County

Josephine County Commissioner Dan DeYoung spoke about the fences that seem to be more and more common around marijuana grow sites in the county. “Black plastic fences and green fabric material stretched between two trees, you name it,” said DeYoung. “I think it detracts from our scenic beauty and i think that’s probably the biggest concern for most people.”
DeYoung said he’s not alone. According to DeYoung, he and his fellow commissioners get an overwhelming amount of complaints from neighbors about things like “eye sore” fences.
NBC5 News spoke to a farmer in Grants Pass who said she understands why the distracting fences can be a problem for neighbors.
“There is a responsible way that commercial cannabis farming can integrate into the community without being an eye sore or causing a problem with neighbors,” said marijuana grower Jessica Clements.
And that is all set to change as the county’s planning department rolled out five new rules all marijuana growers will have to adhere to.
Starting Monday, October 30, tarp or rootball fences will need to be taken down. Shade cloth used to cover plants will need to be phased out within three months. There can be no indoor lighting associated with marijuana operation that is visible from dwellings. Plus, no light can cast into adjacent properties or upward. Finally, in residential zones, the total size of all buildings on the lot cannot exceed 50% of the lot.
Commissioner DeYoung said he hopes all parties, growers and frustrated neighbors, will both understand the marijuana industry must be seen as a compromise in the community. “No one is going to get out of this thing will everything they want,” DeYoung explained. “We have to compromise a little bit.”