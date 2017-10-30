Beebe Farms closing after a century

“Really we kept it going for the community,” Elena Gealong, Beebe Farms’ owner said.
But Tuesday the farm will wrap up it’s final season.
“We’re sad to say we had to make the decision,” she said. “It was not going to be a profitable venture to keep the farm going at this point.”
Elena has run the business for the past 10 years. She says it’s been a team effort.
“I’m sad,” she said. “My brother and I have put a lot of love into it and we’ve enjoyed it every summer.”
Now the farm is losing a key member of that team. Sal, the orchard supervisor is retiring, leaving a hole in the farmers’ hearts and operating structure.
“We’ve kept him going as long as he’s kept us going and he’s just gotten to the point where it’s time for him to be able to live his life and do what he wants to do,” Elena said.
The owners have decided now is a good time for them to move on, as well. And while Elena understands what’s to come she says living next to the farm doesn’t make the situation any easier.
“There’s definitely a lot of emotion,” she said. I think tomorrow it’s going to hit me.”
On the last day in business Elena plans on taking it all in, knowing she’s done her best for family and the community.
“It’s been a lot of family and a lot of love and good times,” Elena said.
The farm will end its season Tuesday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.