New mask requirement for Oregon kids announced

SALEM, Ore. – More Oregon kids will have to wear masks when visiting indoor spaces available to the public starting this weekend.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the new requirement during a Wednesday press conference. She said starting Friday, July 24, all children who are over the age of 5 will have to wear masks in grocery stores, retailers, restaurants, and similar spaces. Before the new rule, kids under the age of 10 were exempt from the face covering requirement that applies to all Oregonians statewide. Masks are recommended, but not required, for kids aged 2-4.
Brown said the new face covering rules will be incorporated into the Oregon Department of Education’s update to the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance, which is expected to be publicly released soon.