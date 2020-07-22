Watch: Gov. Brown updates occupancy rules, face covering requirements

During the meeting, Brown announced she’s expanding the face covering requirements for children. Starting on Friday, July 25, everyone over the age of five will be required to wear face coverings when in indoor spaces accessible to the public. This includes grocery stores and retailers. The new face covering rules will be incorporated into the Oregon Department of Education’s update to the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance.
In addition to the face covering requirements, Brown lowered the gathering limit for indoor venues from 250 to 100. This includes places like restaurants, bars, churches, and gyms. The new limit will be effective starting July 25.
Outdoor venue caps will remain at 250 people and indoor social gatherings are still limited to 10 people.
Finally, Brown said bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10:00 p.m. starting this weekend. Before the announcement, a midnight curfew was in effect.
