Ben Young Fire in Lake County grows to over 1,000 acres

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are continuing to battle the growing Ben Young Fire in Lake County.
As of Wednesday morning, it has burned more than 1,200 acres so far about 12 miles south of Paisley, Oregon, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 7. The fire started burning on the east side of the Chewaucan River on July 21.
The fire is threatening structures and evacuation notices are in place. It’s 0% contained.
Crews are using resources on both the ground and the air as the fire burns to the south and east.
It’s not clear how the fire started.