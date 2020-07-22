Home
Ben Young Fire in Lake County grows to over 1,000 acres

Ben Young Fire in Lake County grows to over 1,000 acres

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are continuing to battle the growing Ben Young Fire in Lake County.

As of Wednesday morning, it has burned more than 1,200 acres so far about 12 miles south of Paisley, Oregon, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 7. The fire started burning on the east side of the Chewaucan River on July 21.

The fire is threatening structures and evacuation notices are in place. It’s 0% contained.

Crews are using resources on both the ground and the air as the fire burns to the south and east.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »