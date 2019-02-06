New migrant caravan arrives at US-Mexico border

COAHUILA, Mexico (NBC) – Another migrant caravan has arrived at the US-Mexico border hoping for passage into the states.
Around 1,700 migrants are in the Mexican Border City of Piedras Negras Tuesday—across from Texas—with the goal of entering the US through the Eagle Pass border crossing.
Buses helped transport the group of migrants to a temporary shelter in the city, where medics are on site to for checkups and tents set up for food.
Previous caravans have stopped at the border city of Tijuana, seeking to cross into California.
President Trump has hardened his stance on immigration, and specifically against the caravan of migrants.
He has sought to suspend the granting of asylum to migrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally, seeking fresh ways to block thousands of Central Americans traveling in caravans from entering the country.
He has also said any migrants seeking asylum will have to wait in Mexico whilst the claim is heard.