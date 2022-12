CRATER LAKE, Ore. – The National Park Service said it has a new post-wildfire coordinator.

Jennifer Gibson of Oregon will work with parks across the country to manage the impacts of wildfires.

She said here climate change is making wildfires larger and more severe.

In one example, Crater Lake used to be a sleepy fire park but now 40 percent of the park has burned in last 10 years.

Gibson has previously served as chief of resources and fire at Crater Lake and will continue to serve based there.