New record low in air travel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Air travel has dropped off dramatically in the last several weeks since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the number of passengers going through security year over year was roughly the same at the beginning of March. But in the second half of the month, the number of passengers passing through security dropped by nearly 50%, from 2.5 million down to 1.3 million.
Then Tuesday, the TSA saw fewer than 100,000 people go through checkpoints. In total, just 97,130 people went through TSA checkpoints.
That number is down more than 95% compared to the nearly 2.1 million people passing through TSA checkpoints on the same date last year.
Raw data from TSA can be found here: https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput