New Takata airbag recall

(NBC) – Takata is recalling 10 million more front airbag inflators. The recalled inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel and were sold to 14 different automakers
The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators.
The recalled inflators were used to replace dangerous ones made by Takata until a permanent remedy could be developed.
This recall could bring to a close the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.
Automakers will determine which models are affected and launch their own recalls.
Some already have made those announcements.