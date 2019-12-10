New Zealand volcanic eruption update

WHITE ISLAND, New Zealand (NBC) – A sixth person has died following the powerful volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s White Island.
Eight other people are still missing and police say it’s still too dangerous for crews to land on the island and remove bodies. Experts say there is a 50% chance of another small eruption within a day and rescue teams don’t want to take any chances.
There were nine Americans on White Island when the volcano erupted. What isn’t clear is how many of those Americans made it back. It’s unclear if there is an American among the missing.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “Our hearts go out to the families of those who are injured, missing or deceased. We share in your grief and sorrow and we are devastated.”
There have been warnings for weeks that the volcano was restless.
Why tourists, including children and retirees, were allowed to go there is now forming a bigger part of the investigation.
John Tims with New Zealand Police John said, “We’ll look into if there is anyone criminally responsible for the deaths and injuries.”
Though officials are having difficulty even mounting a recovery mission, they’re going to fly drones over the island to test gas levels.
And while police said they can’t be 100% sure, they have no illusions they’re going to find any survivors.