NFL suspends Myles Garrett indefinitely after on-field fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – A fight broke out at the end of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns Thursday night.
During the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett sacked Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Moments later, tension between the two rose and Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet and hit Rudolph on the head with it.
Steeler Maurkice Pouncey defended Rudolph by kicking and punching Garrett.
Shortly afterward players from both teams ran toward the scene.
Pouncey, Garrett, and Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi were all ejected from the game.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL Friday.
He will not get paid and the league says Garrett will not be allowed back on the field for the rest of this regular and postseason. Pouncey is out three games and Ogunjobi will miss one.
Both teams were fined $250,000 each.
The NFL says more players could be disciplined in the upcoming days.
Cleveland ended up winning the game, 21 to 7.