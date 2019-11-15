Wildlife Images celebrates Steve Irwin Day with free admission

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – In honor of Steve Irwin Day and to mark their facility’s appearance on the Animal Planet TV network, Wildlife Images is offering free admission on Friday, November 15.
Before his untimely death, conservationist and TV personality Steve Irwin visited Wildlife Images to record video that would later be shown in the first episode of his show, “Crocodile Hunter,” in 1997. Ever since then, the Irwin family has had a close relationship with the wildlife rehabilitation facility.
This past summer, Steve Irwin’s wife, Terri, came to Wildlife Images with her son, Robert, to record video for their TV series, “Crikey, It’s the Irwins.”
In recognition of the upcoming episodes and to mark Steve Irwin Day, admission to Wildlife Images will be free this Friday. There will also be free encounters with some of the park’s Animal Ambassadors. Visitors can also participate in a raffle for a prize package from the Australia Zoo signed by the Irwins.
Wildlife Images will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.