No charges in Prince’s death

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Newly released investigative material in the probe into Prince’s death includes several police videos showing the singer’s body on the floor near an elevator inside his Paisley Park estate.
The videos show the scene that investigators documented after Prince was found dead of a drug overdose. Out of respect for Prince and his family, we have chosen to obscure the singer’s body.
Thursday, April 19, nearly two years after his death, the Carver County Attorney’s office declined to press charges. As a result, and by Minnesota law, evidence gathered in the case then becomes public.
Also in the evidence file, text messages between doctor Michael Schulenberg and Prince’s longtime friend and bodyguard Kirk Johnson.
The messages show Johnson contacted Schulenberg on April 7, 2016 because Prince wasn’t feeling well and wanted fluids. He wrote that Prince was supposed to “fly out today for a show. He might have some other issues I think.”
The messages show Schulenberg went to Paisley Park to treat Prince in private and later texted Johnson to wish them a safe trip. Schulenberg said that Prince had no complications from the treatment but “just doesn’t look really well. As you have known him longer you can tell that better than me.” He offered to perform “some lab testing at a future date.”
