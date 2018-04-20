Grammy-nominated DJ Avicii dead at 28

Swedish DJ Avicii died Friday at the age of 28, CNN reports.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement to CNN read. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”
Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was recently nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his “Avicii (01)” EP.
Following health issues that were attributed in part to excessive drinking, Avicii canceled a series of shows before retiring from touring in 2016. However, the artist continued studio work.
In 2017, Avicii said he had no intention of giving up his music. “That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.”