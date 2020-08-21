Home
North Cal. fire dept. seeks donations for new tanker

HORNBROOK, Cal.– A northern California fire department says its facing a destructive loss and is in need of help.

Hornbrook Fire Protection District says it needs $25,000 to replace its water tender, saying that “It is the most important piece of heavy equipment we have. Its the first thing out the door for every fire, mutual aid, for the surrounding area including Southern Oregon.”

The district says it’s partnering with Hornbrook Community Association. With whom it says it’s currently raised around $5,000.

A go fund me page has been started for the cause, it can be found at https://gf.me/u/ykd6vc.

