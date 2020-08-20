Hundreds of wildfires wreak havoc in California

VACAVILLE, Calif. (NBC) – There’s no relief in sight for fire weary California as fires sparked by lightning strikes have turned the state into a patchwork of infernos.
There are so many fires they can’t keep an accurate count as dozens of smaller fires merge into larger ones, testing fire crews to the limits and threatening thousands of homes.
Evacuee Christa Haefner said, “We’ve been through a lot of fires a lot of fires in this area, nothing like this… worst one.”
Thousands are under evacuation orders, and more are imminent.
11,000 lightning strikes over 3 days started 367 known fires. So many that fire officials have them grouped them into what they call “complex” fires for the sake of keeping track
One CAL FIRE member said, “We are seeing fire we’ve never seen in a coastal area before as far as the amount and intensity.”
Residents who have been taking refuge in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic were forced to leave them behind. Many won’t have anything to return to.
Among the lives lost: a utility lineman working with fire crews and a firefighter pilot whose helicopter went down.
In the heat of battle, fire crews are also making heroic rescues. “There are people that are unaccounted for that we are looking to determine where they are,” said Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark.
There will be no relief from the brutal heat and wind in sight for at least the next two days:
There is word of one containment line on one of these complex fires being at 5% otherwise all these fires are burning out of control with very little hope of progress until the weather shifts.