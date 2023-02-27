UPDATE: I-5 northbound reopened near Shasta Lake

Update (02-27-23, 12:40 p.m.) – Northbound Interstate 5 has been reopened, but all vehicles are being screened and chain requirements are in effect to proceed north. Caltrans said all trucks are being held 10 miles north of Redding.

Original Story: SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 near Redding has been stopped due to winter weather conditions.

Caltrans District 2 said on Monday morning, I-5 northbound was closed at Fawndale south of Shasta Lake due to snow and disabled vehicles on the roadway. There was no estimated time of reopening.

“Please remember that all decisions made in District 2 are made for the safety of the traveling public and our employees,” Caltrans said. “We understand road closures are inconvenient and unpleasant and we do not take the decision to close a roadway lightly but we want to make sure you make it to your destination safe and sound and we want our employees to be able to return home to their families at the end of their shifts.”

For the latest road conditions in California, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. For road conditions in Oregon, visit http://www.tripcheck.com.