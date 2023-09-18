Northern California pilot dies in plane crash

RENO, Nevada – Two pilots are dead after competing in an air race in Reno, Nevada. One of them was from Northern California.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the National Championship Air Races and Air Show.

Organizers say two planes collided as they landed during the “T-6 Gold Race.”

The Herald and News reports Nick Macy of Tulelake, California-based “Macy’s Flying Service” was one of the pilots who died.

The other pilot was identified as Chris Rushing who flew out of Van Nuys, California.

No one else was hurt and the race was suspended after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating what happened. Organizers say they are cooperating with the two government agencies.

